Ijevan resident charged for exchanging Russian ruble for dollars

Gagik Alaverdyan, a resident of Ijevan, was charged for making an exchange of over 100,000 drams, that is exchanging 500 US dollars equivalent to 239,175 Armenian drams for 29000 Russian rubles with Arthur Baghramyan, a resident of Acharkut village in province of Tavush, on September 12, 2017 without possessing an appropriate foreign currency purchase license.

Alaverdyan is charged with Article 188.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia, part 1 (“Purchase and sale of foreign currency without an appropriate license, made in the form of exchange of one hundred thousand drams or more in foreign currency”).

This article provides for a fine of 600-800 thousand drams or imprisonment for 2-3 months.

According to “Datalex” judicial information system, signing for non-departure has been chosen as a preventive measure for Gagik Alaverdyan.

Voskan SARGSYAN