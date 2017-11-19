PM takes inspection tour of Kumayri Historical Center, holds consultation at Gyumri Town Hall

On the sidelines of his working visit to Gyumri, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan toured the Kumayri Historical Center, followed by a consultation held at the Gyumri Town Hall to discuss the development of the Historical Center.

In particular, the Premier was informed on the work being done to restore infrastructures in Shiraz and adjacent streets in the Historic Center. Karen Karapetyan instructed those responsible to submit within a week’s time a clear-cut and accurate timetable for construction activities.

“You need to resume work as soon as possible, especially as the weather conditions allow it. Infrastructures should be restored in accordance with modern standards,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

The meeting referred to the need for attracting investments on the part of Kumayri Revival non-public contractual specialized investment fund, acquiring the real estate available at the Center’s site, as well as the zoning of the Kumayri Historical Center. The Premier suggested that once completed, it should be presented to investors and residents of Rustaveli, Shiraz and other streets.

Rehabilitation work in other streets was said to start next spring, using funds available from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The Prime Minister highlighted the need for implementing landscaping activities in the Historical Center, in particular, and in Gyumri, in general.