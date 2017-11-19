Prime Minister, Dutch Senate President discuss prospects of economic relations

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received Ankie Broekers-Knol, President of the Senate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Welcoming the guest, the Prime Minister said it is remarkable that such a high-level visit is taking place in the year of the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and the Netherlands. Karen Karapetyan expressed confidence that the visit would add momentum to bilateral ties; in particular, it might boost the trade and economic cooperation, which falls short of the existing potential.

“We are ready to organize mutual visits of business delegations that will help them get acquainted with Armenia’s investment opportunities, the business-friendly legislative framework shaped by the Government, as well as to explore the country as a platform for entering third-country markets,”the Prime Minister pointed out. Karen Karapetyan said he could see good prospects in developing cooperation in the fields of agriculture, road construction, water management, information technology, tourism, diamond processing and other spheres.

Highly appreciative of the current level of political dialogue between the two countries, the President of the Dutch Senate assured that either the Netherlands is keen to expand economic exchanges with Armenia.

“Armenia’s geographical position allows it to occupy an important place in the region and become a bridge between the European Union and the EAEU. There are good opportunities for cooperating with Armenia and developing relationships with other countries through Armenia,” Ankie Broekers-Knol said. The President of the Dutch Senate appreciated the Prime Minister’s proposal to organize mutual visits in order to promote business ties, and expressed readiness to work in that direction.

Stressing the importance of the upcoming EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement to be signed in November, the interlocutors agreed that it will contribute to the deepening and strengthening of both bilateral and multilateral ties.

The parties exchanged views on Armenia’s constitutional reform, the recent parliamentary election in the Netherlands, the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and other issues of mutual interest.

The Premier thanked the Netherlands for decades-long support provided to Armenia, including through international financial institutions. Karen Karapetyan highlighted the implementation of technical and financial assistance programs in our country by means of the Netherlands Development Agency.