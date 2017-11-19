Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 13:33 | November 19 2017
Results of reports on abuses of Armenian soldiers’ bodies killed in April war: ‘Zhoghovurd’

“Zhoghovurd” daily writes: “Artsakh Human Rights Defender Ruben Melikyan sent reports to international organizations on the abuses of the Armenian soldiers’ bodies killed in the last April war. During the interview with “Zhoghovurd” daily, touching upon it Melikyan noted: “This report was voiced and sent to many institutions, our diaspora structures were able to spread it quite intensively, it was also sent out diplomatically”. As for the results, according to Melikyan: “The results are references to human rights or non-human rights organizations. And we have such references, for example, from Freedom House, we have references from the International Anti-Crisis Group in their most thorough report”.

 

