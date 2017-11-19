President receives President of Senate of Kingdom of Netherlands

President Serzh Sargsyan received Ankie Broekers-Knol, President of the Senate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Welcoming the guest, the President of Armenia reaffirmed our country’s willingness to strengthen the Armenian-Dutch friendship and dynamically develop interstate relations in both bilateral and multilateral formats. President Sargsyan attached great importance to the two countries’ interaction within international organizations. Serzh Sargsyan said it was emblematic that the visit of the President of the Netherlands Senate was being paid in the 25th year of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two friendly nations.

President Sargsyan noted that with its developed economy, with a leading role in technological innovations and social developments and, as a founder member of the EU, the Netherlands is a good example for Armenia, including as seen from the perspective of fundamental reforms.

The President of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Senate of the Netherlands touched upon the ongoing large-scale reforms and new realities faced amid Armenia’s transition towards the new system of public administration in compliance with the applicable legislation.

President Sargsyan reaffirmed Armenia’s firm determination to continue the reforms implemented with the support of international partners and friendly countries. The President expressed confidence that strong with its long experience of parliamentary democracy, the Netherlands could be of service to Armenia in terms of ensuring smooth and effective transition to the parliamentary system of governance.

The importance of inter-parliamentary diplomacy in interstate relations was emphasized on either side. The interlocutors talked about the EU-Armenia relations and cooperation, the recent achievements and the upcoming programs. The parties exchanged views on regional issues and challenges, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process.