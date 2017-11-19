VivaCell’ does not remit Hermine Naghdalyan’s tremendous expense: company refutes National Assembly: armtimes.com

MTS Armenia, a telecommunication service provider in Armenia, denies the statement made by Arsen Babayan, Head of the Public Relations Department of the National Assembly Staff, alleging that the company has remitted Hermine Naghdalyan’s telephone services charges.

Head of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly Public Relations Department Arsen Babayan tried to deny the information provided by armtimes.com that Armenian MP Hermine Naghdalyan had accumulated 2 million drams of debt for mobile phone conversations, which was paid from the state budget. “2 million drams is ungrounded gossip. There was no such amount. Still back in May Hermine Naghdalyan’s mobile phone had already accumulated a huge sum, which was disputed by the National Assembly Staff. Research by “VivaCell-MTS” company revealed that the debt arose because of a technical problem, in particular, the 3G network was connected to the roaming network. The company refused the presented account in May. Thus, the National Assembly Staff did not pay money, therefore, there was no need to demand compensation”, said Arsen Babayan.

“MTS Armenia” provides all its subscribers, whether it is individuals, organizations or state agencies, with services on the basis of the relevant agreements and the terms stipulated therein, including tariffs. The bills are presented and payments are taken in accordance with the same contracts and applicable legal acts.

Recently, in connection with the issues raised in the media, the Company has conducted an internal investigation and can be fully responsible for ensuring that the Company has not had any technical problem causing deviation in invoices, bills presented for the provided services are appropriate, they have not been reviewed by the Company and have been paid by the customer”.

Tirayr MURADYAN