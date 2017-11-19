About 2500 shots towards Armenian posts: Artsakh Republic Defence Ministry

The relatively quiet operative situation, which was established during last weeks at the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani armed forces, has remained unchanged during the period from November 12 to 18.

Within the mentioned period, the enemy violated the ceasefire regime more than 200 times firing about 2500 shots towards the Armenian posts.

The frontline units of the Defence Army continue to keep the situation under control and confidently carry out their combat task.

Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defence