Eduard Sharmazanov to His Belarus Colleague: Not Condemnation of the Armenian Genocide Bore the Hitler Fascism

On November 20, the RA NA Vice President, the Co-Chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between the RA National Assembly and the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus Eduard Sharmazanov met with the Vice President of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, the Co-Chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation Boleslav Pirshtuk.

During the meeting the issues concerning the development of the inter-parliamentary relations, the cooperation on different international platforms, the political and economic ties of the two countries were discussed.

Welcoming the guest, Eduard Sharmazanov highlighted the active work of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee and the role in the development of the bilateral relations. The RA NA Vice President touched upon the importance of the close cooperation of the two countries’ parliamentarians. To his assessment, the Inter-Parliamentary Committee should be more active and consistent in coordinating the debate of the issues of bilateral interest on the international platforms. In this context the RA NA Vice President has underlined that next year sees the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, and in that connection a number of initiatives condemning the phenomenon of the genocide will be presented.

“Without recognition of the past and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide it is not possible to prevent the new genocides. We should condemn the genocidal policy, any manifestation of fascism and Nazism. Not condemnation of the Armenian Genocide bore the Hitler fascism,” Eduard Sharmazanov underlined.

Issues concerning the effective implementation of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee’s works were discussed.