Karen Karapetyan visits Center for Strategic Initiatives

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited the Government Center for Strategic Initiatives where he was briefed on the ongoing and planned reforms in public administration, business environment, tax administration, agriculture, education, tourism and other spheres. Reference was made to the development of the Digital Agenda of Armenia strategic paper.

