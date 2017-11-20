“I am convinced that only through you we can take a flying leap in development” – Prime Minister extends congratulations on International Students’ Day

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attended a festive event dedicated to the International Students’ Day. In his congratulatory message, the Prime Minister stated as follows:

“Dear Students, Dear Young People,

I cordially congratulate you on the International Students’ Day.

Youth is the future of any nation. But I can also agree with the statement that young people are the present day of any country. Every day our young people prove that they can do great things, starting with the guys standing at the frontline and ending with the winners of international Olympiads, scholars, builders, businessmen, and managers.

I am confident that you can change the world. Moreover, I am convinced that only through you we can take a flying leap in development. Our policy is to help you maximize your potential. Energetic, creative, and most importantly, patriotic youth are currently working in responsible positions in government. Our country is facing many new challenges that call for innovative, creative, smart thinking and approaches.

We have initiated ambitious programs that will qualitatively and radically change the country’s development vector. In this context, I am confident that the more successfully we get young people involved in the governance system and our daily lives, the faster we can develop.

Dear Students, Dear Young People,

I make a point of it and want to suggest that you should appreciate your young age, use your time wisely, learn, develop, practice sports, make friends, enjoy you time, love, laugh and, most importantly, serve our country.

Keep your head up, and your back straight. Do not be afraid to have your own opinion, express it, defend it, but prefer your country’s interest in all of your initiatives: it is above your private interests, family and friendship considerations.

There is no such a lucky person who has not had several unsuccessful experiences during his lifetime. Do not be afraid of it; just tap bad experiences as much as possible.

Anyone can change the world around him with kind words, tolerance, intelligence and diligence. In conclusion, I wish to assure you that we highly appreciate and will stand by you in any patriotic and development-targeted undertaking.”