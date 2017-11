Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, has arrived Yerevan.

Let us remind you, that Lavrov left Baku for Armenia, where he had meetings with the president Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

During the negotiations in Baku among other questions also were discussed the Karabakh conflict.

Russia’s FM has already visited Tsitsrenakaberd – Armenian Genocide Memorial complex.