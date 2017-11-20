On threshold of new Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement signing between Armenia and European Union, Russian ‘Zvezda’ accuses Armenia of fascism

On the threshold of signing a new agreement on Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership between Armenia and the European Union, the “Zvezda” TV channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense has prepared a report on Armenia, accusing Armenia’s ruling circles of fascism and comparing with Ukraine.

The reporter, Veronika Krasheninnikova, is surprised and at the same time expresses indignation that Armenia, which is “a member of the Eurasian Economic Union and CSTO, is our main ally in Transcaucasia”, is preparing to sign an agreement with the European Union.

“Association with the EU is not the only thing that Armenia does taking the example of Ukraine”, says Veronika Krasheninnikova, “It’s hard to believe, but Yerevan also glorifies fascism sponsors”.

In particular, the announcer reminds that the statue of Garegin Nzhdeh was installed in Yerevan in May 2016, who “”still in 1942, appealed to Third Reich asking to make the Soviet Armenia a German colony”. Hence, according to her, this statue is a huge insult to the Armenians heroes of the Great Patriotic War.

“But for the ruling Republican Party Nzhdeh is a hero, with his nationalist-conservative ideology”, the announcer makes the transition, noting that the emblem of the Republican Party reminds him of the emblem of the Third Reich.

“Recently I was able to meet with the leadership of the Republican Party of Armenia, and in response to my question regarding the emblem, one of them confirmed that they are Arians. It seems we do not know certain things about certain representatives of Armenia’s ruling circles. Are they trying to lead Armenia taking the example of Ukraine?”, Veronika Krasheninnikova ends her speech with a rhetorical question.

Let us remind that on November 24, in Brussels, at the Eastern Partnership Summit, Armenia will eventually sign a new Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership with the EU.

By the way, before the summit, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan visited Moscow and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After that visit, Russian media published information that Putin allowed Sargsyan to sign the agreement.