Jack Antounian to Emcee 2017 ANCA-ER Boston Gala

The Armenian National Committee of America, Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) announces the Armenian Business Network Founder and President Jack Antounian as the Master of Ceremonies of the upcoming ANCA Eastern Region Gala to take place in downtown Boston.

“I am deeply honored and proud to take part in ANCA’s 11th Annual Gala as we recognize the brave supporters amongst us and celebrate ANCA’s accomplishments,” Anoutnian said. “I am looking forward to seeing many friends and supporters as we join hands with advocates and countless volunteers in our march to justice and peace until historical and timeless rights of our nation are fully restored.”

The December 2nd gala, sponsored by the ANCA Eastern Region Endowment Fund, will take place at the prominent International Place located in the heart of Boston (Two International Place, Boston, MA 02110). The event will kick off with an elegant cocktail reception (open bar for beer and wine) and silent auction at 6:00 pm, followed by buffet dinner and awards ceremony at 7:00 pm. This year’s honorees include Senator Ed Markey (Freedom Award), Congresswoman Niki Tsongas (Freedom Award), Dr. Carolann Najarian (Vahan Cardashian Award), and human rights advocate Anna Astvatsturian Turcotte (Activism Award).

Out of town guests may lodge at the Newton Crown Plaza Hotel (320 Washington St, Newton, MA 02458) – about 15 minutes from Boston. 10 rooms are available for $119/night and include breakfast for 1, and 5 rooms are available at $129/night and include breakfast for 2. To reserve, please call (617) 969-3010 and mention “ANCA Gala”. The deadline for the reduced rate is November 25, 2017.

A discounted $14 garage parking rate will be available at Two International Place, Boston, MA 02110.