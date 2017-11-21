Permanent Representative of Artsakh to France Participated in Reception Held in Bourg-de-Peage City Hall

On November 18, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to France Hovhannes Gevorgyan participated in the reception held in the City Hall of the French city Burg-de-Peage. Representatives of the municipal authorities, as well as civil society representatives and journalists were present at the reception.

During the event, Mayor of Bourg-de-Peage, member of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle, former member of the National Assembly of France Mrs. Nathalie Nieson stated her intention to sign a Friendship Declaration with one of the towns of the Republic of Artsakh.