Political scientist on ‘Zvezda’ report: ‘This is some circles’ jealousy result’

Touching upon the report of the “Zvezda” TV channel of the Russian Defence Ministry on the threshold of signing a new agreement on Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership between Armenia and the EU, where the ruling circles of Armenia were accused of fascism, also parallels were drawn with Ukraine, political scientist Garik Keryan said: “I link it with the position of some Russian political circles, who consider Armenia’s agreement signing wrong.

I am sure that the Russian political elite has no unified and unequivocal attitude either towards signing a new agreement on Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership between Armenia and the EU. There are circles, which, to put it mildly, are jealous, and this report is the result of that”.

At the same time, the political scientist emphasized: “I do not think we should give a big deal to the report, all the foreign political actions, the initiative, the signing of such an important document would hardly have been done by Armenia without certain consultations with the Russian leadership”.

According to Keryan, the report by “Zvezda” cannot be a provocation. “It is only the position of some circles”.

Gohar HAKOBYAN