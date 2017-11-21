Booking.com restarts booking hotel rooms in Artsakh

Booking.com website restarts booking of hotels in Artsakh. The website owned by Priceline Group, which deals with hotel booking in 229 countries of the world, had stopped booking hotels in Artsakh after the official Baku protests.

In an interview with Aravot.am, Sergey Sargsyan, Head of the Tourism Infrastructure Program and Control Department at the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism, said that statements about the hotel posted on the site are made by the hotel owner: “Hotels have their own working approach. If they find that they need to have more customers online through online registration then they register on the site”.

Edgar Sargsyan, the director of the Tumanyan Hotel on Tumanyan Street in Stepanakert, told us during an interview how the registration process took place: “I personally filled in the hotel’s data on the website. For the location I have mentioned: “Stepanakert, Armenia”. Two weeks later, they replied that they could not accept my registration with the address “Stepanakert” and instead suggested to mark the location just 90 km away from Goris”.

As Sargsyan notes, he did not want to mention the proposed address and left the proposal unanswered. A few days later, he noticed that the hotel data was installed with the address indicated there, without any changes.

David ABAGHYAN