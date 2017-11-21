Russia and Turkey have important commonalities: Hayk Gabrielyan

The closeness of the two countries is contributed by a number of similarities that Russia and Turkey have in common: a) presence of authoritarian (similar) regimes in Russia and Turkey, b) dissatisfied attitude of Russia and Turkey towards the West’s condemnation of human rights violations, c) Russia’s and Turkey’s isolation from the West: Russia is already subject to the West’s sanctions and Turkey is underway, d) the imperial past of the two countries: both Russia and Turkey have ambitions, if not to restore their former empires, at least to keep their territories under their influence, e) the most important commonality of Russia and Turkey is their position that regional issues should be solved by regional and not by non-regional countries and forces (US).

Relations with Russia are crucial for Turkey as in the context of bilateral contacts and diversification, as well as in the context of plans for blackmailing the West, to show its “alternative” to the West”, Turkologist Hayk Gabrielyan, an associate expert at the Armenian Institute for International and Security Affairs, told “Aravot”.

Emma GABRIELYAN