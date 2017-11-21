Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:07 | November 21 2017
20:07 | November 21 2017

Government explores IT sector development opportunities and prospects

Government explores IT sector development opportunities and prospects

Noting that the Government is prepared to discuss any initiative for the development of this sector, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan suggested presenting a roadmap with a clearly defined sequence of specific measures and clear functions of State agencies and the private sector.

The Premier underscored that the Government views the IT sector as one of the key sectors of the economy, considering that it will be possible to make tangible achievements through consistent cooperation between the State and the private sector.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Official

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook