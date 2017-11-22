200 Young European Ambassadors selected to continue connecting youth from the EU and Eastern Partner countries

Following an open call for applications, more than 200 ‘Young European Ambassadors’ (YEAs) have been appointed. The YEAs were selected jointly by the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS east’ project, the European Commission, the European External Action Service’s (EEAS) East StratCom Task Force and the respective EU Delegations of the participating partner countries.

The YEAs are young people from the EU and its six Eastern Partner countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine). Their role is to network with European youth to exchange experience, discuss matters of direct concern to young people, share best practices and work together for a better future.

The YEAs initiative is now running for its second consecutive year. In 2016-2017, 100 young people were engaged as YEAs in the Eastern Partner countries. After more than 800 applications from very strong candidates were received this year, the number of volunteers involved in the initiative has been doubled for the year 2017-2018.

Click here to see the full list of YEAs selected to participate in the 2nd year of the initiative.

The Young European Ambassadors initiative is part of the ‘Young European Neighbours’ (YEN) network, created by the EU-funded ‘OPEN Neighbourhood – Communicating for a Stronger Partnership: Connecting with citizens across the Eastern Neighbourhood’ (‘EU NEIGHBOURS east’) project.