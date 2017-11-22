Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 21:40 | November 22 2017
Bako Sahakyan met with mayor of Saint-Chamond

On 21 November Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the town of Saint-Chamond and had a meeting with the mayor of the commune, responsible officials of the local administrations, president of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle François Rochebloine and members of the Armenian community.

President Sahakyan voiced gratitude for the hospitality pointing out that in this warm atmosphere the Artsakh delegation feels at home.

Bako Sahakyan underlined that the people of France are sincere friends with the Armenian people, stressing Artsakh’s interest in enhancing cooperation with France, its various administrative units, towns and communities.

Touching upon the activity pursued by François Rochebloine, President Sahakyan qualified it as exemplary manifestation of humanism, heartfelt friendship, integrity, commitment to universal human values, acknowledging his contribution to the process of reinforcing and expanding the France-Artsakh and French-Armenian ties.

 

