‘Zvezda’ leadership apologizes

“The leadership of “Zvezda” TV channel of the Russian Ministry of Defence has applied to the Armenian side via official letter in which it has accepted that a non-correct assessment has been made”, informed the Vice-president of the Parliament, Eduard Sharmazanov.

Let us remind you that in November 15, when the President of the Republic of Armenia was in Moscow in a working visit, during “Prognoz” program of “Zvezda” TV channel of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, the hostess had made non-correct formulations while talking about the planned signing of the agreement, she also blamed Armenia for fascism. Later on the videotape was removed from YouTube channel of the TV channel. Regardless of all of this, the RPA evaluation constitutes: “Non-correct assessments on Nzhdeh, mildly said, do not emanate from the logics of Armenian-Russian ally relations. Such announcements are not proper to ally relations and the state has expressed its opinion by its connections.”

Despite the evaluations given, Eduard Sharmazanov emphasizes – Nzhdeh is one of the greatest heroes of our nation, due to him we have independent Syunik, Gharakilisa people who became heroes.

The Vice-president of the Parliament was also asked about the President’s visit to Brussels. Let us remind you that the signing of Armenia-EU agreement is planned on November 24. Sharmazanov replied that the Staff of the President will provide information pursuant to the order.

Nelly GRIGORYAN