‘Non-correct approach’, Lavrov sends protest note to US from Yerevan

At a briefing with journalists in Yerevan Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on the fact that the United States refused to support the statement condemning the UN Security Council.

Let us remind that recently there was another attack on the Russian embassy in Damascus: the building was bombarded.

“I’m not surprised at the US position… it’s not the first time our embassy is attacked. There have been cases when shells fell in the embassy yard. Every time the UN Security Council was unable to respond to these terrorist attacks and such violations of international law”, noted Lavrov.

According to him, US position cannot be considered a partnership approach: “This is a non-correct approach. I have nothing to add because we could not arrive at a common conclusion with the US on the issue of criticising terrorists in Syria, still, there are problems. Besides, there is information that the US uses some of the extremist-terrorist groups for its agenda”.

Sergey Lavrov added that in the upcoming days Russia will continue to engage in dialogue with its American partners and discuss the issue.



Luiza SUKIASYAN