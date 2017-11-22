Kremlin warnings and messages in Russian ‘Prognosis’: ‘Past’

The EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement to be signed seems to be presented “under a black veil” by the Russian side. During its “Prognosis” programme “Zvezda” television channel of Russian Ministry of Defence announced that Armenia was going to join the EU, referring to Armenia-Russia brotherhood. Then the announcer touched upon the national hero of the Republic of Armenia Garegin Nzhdeh, calling him “Armenian Bandera”. In addition, the emblem of the Republican party was compared with the emblem of the Fascist Third Reich.

According to political analyst Edgar Vardanyan, though the channel belongs to the Russian Defence Ministry, it may not directly express Kremlin’s viewpoint.

“However, the Kremlin touches the sentiments through the channel. It tries to understand in case of this or that policy it conducts, what reaction it will cause. Besides, it also sends some warnings and messages. It tries to warn to this or that subject not to cross the limit in relations with the EU that it has drawn. In my opinion, the Kremlin has in fact put up with the idea that Armenia is to sign that agreement. The Kremlin has no objection, I do not think it is trying to hinder the signing of that agreement. It just wants to note that if the limits are crossed and Armenia deepens its relations with the EU, it will show its dissatisfaction. In this case, it can cause certain problems for Armenia”, told the political analyst.

Edgar Vardanyan in any case does not exclude the possibility that the program could have been ordered by the Kremlin.



Anna BADALYAN