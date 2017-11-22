‘Israel wants to talk to Iran via Armenia’: Arabologist

During the “Political Processes in the Middle East” discussion organized by the Yerevan Press Club and the “Friedrich Ebert” Foundation in Armenia, Arabologist Hayk Kocharyan touched upon Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian’s visit to Israel in November, and expressed conviction that this fact indicates about a new course in the relations between the two countries.

“Armenia is viewed as a platform through which Israel can talk to Iran. This is what changed the position of Israel towards Armenia. We were not the initiator of that visit but rather the Israeli side. From the perspective of Israel, Armenia can offer that platform. In addition, we also have an Armenian community and a great cultural heritage in Israel” stated the Arabologist.

According to him, the Iranian side trusts Armenia, and the Israeli side has no reason not to trust it yet.

Hayk Kocharyan mentioned that after the visit of the Armenian Foreign Minister the Israeli side announced that agreements on cooperation in technology, agriculture and cyber spheres were achieved. “Israel is a world leader in these fields and offers us partnership. That is, it evaluates Armenia’s achievements”.

As for the reaction of the Armenian side, the expert stressed: “It was said that we expect the recognition of the Armenian Genocide. This already gives us the opportunity to state that the Armenian side does not want to be a mediator of this platform because our proposal may be not satisfied. Another danger of the Armenian-Israeli relations is that there are no continuity and planned activities. That is, there is no consistency”.

The Arabologist believes that Armenia has an opportunity to conduct initiating policy towards Israel, but as they say, no one wants to make efforts, yet.

Luiza SUKIASYAN