On 22 November Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan had a meeting with a group of members of the France-Artsakh friendship circle held at the French National Assembly to discuss various issues related to the France-Artsakh relations.

Bako Sahakyan extended gratitude to the members of the friendship circle acknowledging their years-long great and significant work.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT