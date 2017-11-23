Beer factory opens in Dilijan

On November 21, in Takhta district, Dilijan city, Dilijan beer factory opened, which belongs to former MP, co-owner of “Yerevan beer” CJSC, Hakob Hakobyan. President Serzh Sargsyan, Leader of the Republican Party of Armenia, Vahram Baghdasaryan, MPs, Tavush Regional Governor Hovik Abovyan, Dilijan Mayor Armen Santrosyan and others participated in the opening ceremony.

Hakob Hakobyan thanked the President for being present at the opening ceremony of the factory in his speech. Hakobyan emphasized especially the creation of workplaces in Tavush,located nearby the border, announcing: “Tavush region is one of the regions where serving the people has been a priority to me. Being an MP throughout these years, I have been aware of the problems of each village, sometimes solved them as much as possible simultaneously being conscious, that only a part of the problems is solved by charity and providing assistance, we understand that the creating as many workplaces as possible is a necessity for the very region, and why not, the whole country.”

The Minister of Economic Development and Investments, Suren Karayan addressed the achievement of Armenian brewery, export volume increase. As stated by him, 2.5 billion AMDs have been invested in Dilijan beer factory, 90 workplaces have been opened, the number of the workplaces is planned to become 120 in the near future.

Primate of Tavush Diocese of Armenian Apostolic Church, Bagrat Bishop Galstanyan conducted a blessing ceremony for the opening of the factory.

Hakob Hakobyan and Suren Karayan cut the ribbon for the official opening of the business. President Serzh Sargsyan and other participants of the event walked about the wide production territories of the factory, got acquainted with the process of beer making, the flow line operations.

Voskan SARGSYAN