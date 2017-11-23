Johannes Hahn: Declaration of Eastern Partnership summit is negotiated

“Aravot”, during a briefing in Brussels, asked Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, what was the final formulation of conflicts in the declaration of Eastern Partnership summit, as both Armenia and Azerbaijan have different views on that topic. Has the compromise been reached?

Johannes Hahn explained that the declaration is negotiated till the very last moment. He added that they will adopt the declaration which will not make everybody 100 percent happy.

Anna ISRAELYAN