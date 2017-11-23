Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education and Science respond to students’ proposals

The meeting between the members of “For the Sake of Science Development” initiative boycotting the abolition of the right to military deferment and MPs, the Deputy Minister of Defence, the Minister of Education and Science ended. As already informed, the young boys submitted proposals during the meeting. Deputy Minister of Defence, Artak Zakaryan urged the students not to speak with “we should”-s: “We also do not know what should be done and which is the right way. But let it not happen as if we have gathered to implement your assignments.” He informed the students seem to suggest giving the right to military deferment at first, but they want another thing. Not all should be given a wide right to: “Do you have an approximate circle to which type of young men your proposal refers to?” Davit Petrosyan replied that they suggest to carry out their proposal in line with “I Have the Honor” and “I am” projects. The number can be discussed, but this may be used by students who will express their will. Receiving a right to military deferment has been a motivation for learning well. The students cited the Minister of Defence, Vigen Sargsyan’s words, implying that they do not put an issue of filling in the army by this, forasmuch as those 140 persons do not solve the army issue.

As insisted by the students, those 140 persons solve a problem as regards science. Cutting them off from science will simply cause the science disappearance.

Regarding students’ proposal, Artak Zakaryan told that it will bring about a mess, in essence, they suggest another type of service, while “I Have the Honor” and “I am” projects already exist. The student can choose that project and become contracted already: “We do not want to create a mechanism of a new service when it is regulated by “I Have the Honor”. “I am” is beyond student polity.”

Davit Petrosyan explained that their proposal differs from “I Have the Honor”, inasmuch as pursuant to that project, the military officer should undergo 3 years of service after studying for 4 years, the principle of the continuity of education is violated by this, and their proposal gives the opportunity to involve more people, also not to damage education. And the Minister of Education and Science, Levon Mkrtchyan insisted they could encourage the development of any given field by scholarships.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN