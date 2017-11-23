French winemaker: ‘Armenia is one of cradles of winemaking’

French wine producers are in Armenia in the frameworks of Tastin’France. Eve Dietrich is among them. She told she had had an opportunity of visiting vineyards and meeting vines with rare species of grapes. “I am from Alsace region, my business is a family one. Me and my two sons work. We grow mainly riesling type of grapes. In my opinion, the most important richness of Alsace is the variety of soils for growing grape species. We work mainly on the lands with a sandy ground to which we add crushed stone soil, sand, granite, and shale. Depending on what ground we use, the taste of the wine made out of grapes differ”, noted French winemaker, who was impressed by Armenia.

She mentioned that she has 18 ha vineyard, 6 ha of a garden of other fruit trees. “Armenia has always interested me, inasmuch as it is one of the cradles of winemaking. As regards wine, I do not like when the sugar percentage is high in it. They are elusive wines. In Armenia I have managed to try red wines which have seemed interesting to me by taste characteristics”, told Dietrich.

Gohar HAKOBYAN