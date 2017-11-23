‘Wretch!’: Arayik Khandoyan frustrated by prosecutor’s behavior

At the regular court session in the general jurisdiction court of Avan and Nor Nork administrative districts on the case of Pavel Manukyan, Varuzhan Avetisyan, Mkhitar Avetisyan, Arayik Khandoyan, Gagik Yeghiazaryan, Armen Bilyan, Areg Kyureghyan, Smbat Barseghyan, Sedrak Nazaryan and Edward Grigoryan, members of the “Sasna Tsrer” group charged with occupying a police station and committing a series of serious offenses in 2016, one of the defenders Lusine Sahakyan presented petition on removing arrest, as a measure of prevention, of defendants Sedrak Nazaryan and Edward Grigoryan, against which prosecutors Aram Aramyan and Petros Petrosyan objected.

Defendants Arayik Khandoyan and Pavlik Manukyan, in their turn, objected to their position. Judge Mesrop Makyan urged the latter not to violate the rules. Khandoyan, however, continued to speak up: “We are not violators of rules, these wretches are”, said Arayik Khandoyan addressing the prosecutors.

“Look into my eyes, who is the defendant?”, Khandoyan addressed to Petros Petrosyan. He was annoyed by the fact that the prosecutor called him “defendant”.

Judge Mesrop Makyan expelled Khandoyan for an hour, unlike Judge Artush Gabrielyan, who had previously used a sanction to expel the defendant from sitting for 4-8 hours. Then, after returning from the consultation room, Judge Mesrop Makyan decided to reject Lusine Sahakyan’s petition because there are no grounds for removing Edward Grigoryan and Sedrak Nazaryan’s arrest.

Luiza SUKIASYAN