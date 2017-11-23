‘3-year-old boy taken hostage only says, mummy, daddy, come, don’t leave’: Edgar Hovhannisyan

Lilit Hovhannisyan, who has been injured by her former husband in the “Manushak” kindergarten in Armavir, has not returned to work yet. Her father, Edgar Hovhannisyan, told Aravot.am that her daughter is not fully recovered yet.

Edgar Hovhannisyan also informed that there had not been any confrontations between his former son-in-law, injured daughter and his mother yet, but soon they will confront, they are waiting for the date appointed by the investigator. According to Edgar Hovhannisyan, the three-year-old child taken hostage has not yet been fully recovered either: “The child was so frightened that until now he has been able to say only: “mummy, daddy, come, don’t leave”. This child does not speak anything else”.

Let us remind that earlier the police had informed that in 2017, On October 30, at 16:25, an alert was received that a man armed with a knife had broken into the “Manushak” kindergarten in Armavir. It had turned out that the citizen was Argam Hovikyan, who had taken a 3-year-old child a hostage in the kindergarten threatening with a knife demanding a meeting with his ex-wife.

Argam Hovikyan was charged under Article 34-104, part 2, point 1, and Article 218, part 2, points 3 and 4 of the Criminal Code. He is detained.

Arpine SIMONYAN