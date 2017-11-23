5 day weather forecast

At night of November 24 in most regions, in the daytime of November 24 in Vayots Dzor, Syunik Provinces and Artsakh, on November 25 in Lori, Tavush, Syunik Provinces and Artsakh precipitation is predicted. In the mountainous regions and the foothills snow, in the valleys sleet is predicted. On November 26-28 no precipitation is predicted.

Northern wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

At night of November 26 the air temperature will go down by 4-6 degrees.

In Yerevan

At night of November 24 from time to time precipitation is predicted. In the highlands sleet and in the lowlands rain is predicted. In the daytime of November 24 and on November 25 changeable cloudiness is predicted. There is little chance of precipitation. On November 26-28 no precipitation is predicted.