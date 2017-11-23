Johannes Hahn: Eastern Neighborhood stability makes EU more secure

Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, during the briefing referred to the Eastern Partnership Summit, which will take place Friday, November 24. He answered the questions regarding the declaration which will be adopted during the summit.

As we have already informed, “Aravot” asked Johannes Hahn about the final formulation of conflicts in the declaration of Eastern Partnership summit, as both Armenia and Azerbaijan have different views on that topic. Has the compromise been reached? There were another two questions about the declaration, in particular, a reporter from Georgia asked what formulations were used in the declaration on Georgia, Ukraine, and Moldova. And as Johannes Hahn answered the questions “collectively” that is to say after receiving 3-4 questions he gave a general answer, he replied: “It is the character of such summits that the declaration is negotiated till the very last moment. But I have some indications that we will not only find an agreement. But also I am very confident that tomorrow afternoon we will adopt the declaration which of course is not making everybody 100 percent happy but this is also the nature of such declarations covering the interests of 34 countries. He highlighted that it is not only about the six diverse interests, but also 28 EU member states: “Member states might have different views, in that respect, it is the particular skills of diplomats”, said Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, “I am confident that there will be a declaration also covering the issues you have raised.”

Johannes Hahn later added that they are trying to support the neighborhood to assist, but they are doing it as well as for “egoistic reasons”, as according to him, “If there is stability, prosperity in our neighborhood this also gives us more safety and political stability. And finally, all of your countries are energy markets. Also from the European perspective, your countries are very attractive, because there is still untapped potential. So there are many good reasons to have very close and strong corporation.”

Anna ISRAELYAN

BRUSSELS