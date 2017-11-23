Johannes Hahn: EU supports work of Minsk co-chairs

Azerbaijani journalists asked numerous questions to Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Thursday during the briefing. In particular, one of them asked whether he is aware that two members of Eastern Neighborhood have a conflict, and is it possible to deepen relations in these conditions? Another Azeri reporter asked what is the EU position in, in his words “Armenian-Azerbaijani-Nagorno Karabakh” conflict. Another Azerbaijani journalist asked the same question.

In response to these questions, Johannes Hahn said that this summit does not aim to address bilateral issues: “This has to be done in other formats. And therefore the Union supports the work of the Minsk co-chairs. And I think that the fact that the two presidents, that two foreign ministers recently met in Geneva is a positive sign.” He highlighted that they supporting everything that is related to it.

Johannes Hahn also added that they hope to conclude negotiations of EU-Azerbaijan agreement next year.

Anna ISRAELYAN

BRUSSELS