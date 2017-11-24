Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 14:34 | November 24 2017
14:34 | November 24 2017

Oppositional party leader sets up greenhouses in frontier Achajur

On the Ijevan-Noyemberyan highway, about 15 km away from Ijevan, on the right side of the road, land-layer leveling works have been carried out in a vast area.

Many passengers on the interstate highway ask what is being built in Achajur community. Achajur municipality informed that Khachatur Kokobelyan from the Achajur village, the leader of the “Free Democrats” party, is building greenhouses in that area. The municipality informed that Khachatur Kokobelyan had purchased 45 hectares of land from the frontier community, but they were not aware whether how much of it was provided for greenhouses.

Voskan SARGSYAN

 

