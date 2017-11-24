MP Armen Ashotyan published passages from EPP declaration for the EU’s Eastern Partnership summit.

EPP reaffirms its full support for the efforts of the OSCE Minsk group regarding the peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, based on norms and principles of international law, in particular those concerning the non-use of force and threat of force, territorial integrity and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples.

EPP calls on the sides of conflict to adhere to the ceasefire regime with a full respect to the 1994-1995 ceasefire agreements, to implement confidence-building measures and to reduce tensions on the Line of Contact.

EPP also welcomes launching of Visa liberalisation dialogue with Armenia.