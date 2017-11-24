Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s presidents did not approach reporters

Eastern Partnership Summit kicks off in Brussels. In the frameworks of the summit is planned the ratification of Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement.

The tricolor of Armenia is among the flags of participant countries, right after the flag of European Union, by alphabetical order. The participants of the summit – leaders of different countries have arrived. Most of them approached reporters answer their questions and share their expectations and messages. In particular, the representative of Belarus has explained the reasons why Alexander Lukashenko does not participate in the summit.

Neither president of Armenia, nor the president of Azerbaijan approached the reporters. Ilham Aliyev just greeted reporters by waving. And Serzh Sargsyan as a reply to the question of one of the reporters, what expectations do you have, answered, “Later”.

Anna ISRAELYAN

BRUSSELS