Eastern Partnership Summit has kicked off in Brussels. In the framework of the summit is planned the ratification of Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with Armenia.
Live coverage of Eastern Partnership Summit
Eastern Partnership Summit has kicked off in Brussels. In the framework of the summit is planned the ratification of Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with Armenia.
Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.