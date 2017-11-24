On 23 November Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent an address on the occasion of the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund’s 2017 Telethon.

The address runs as follows:

“Beloved sisters and brothers in Mother Armenia, the Diaspora and Artsakh,

Dear compatriots,

Today, all of us should again combine efforts to launch strategically important for Artsakh projects of drilling deep wells, construction of new irrigation networks, and development of solar energy.

Successful and efficient implementation of these projects will give a new impetus to socioeconomic development of our country and strengthen the republic’s security.

Advanced and modern irrigation systems would enable to increase substantially the output of agricultural products, utilize water and land resources more efficiently, raise welfare of the rural population, creating permanent and secured workplaces in the regions.

This would allow ensuring high level of food safety, increasing the volume and assortment of products exported from Artsakh.

As to the development of solar energy, it is a new field for our country, which, quite naturally, being environmentally friendly, has economic advantages compared to traditional types of energy and will play an integral role from the energy security viewpoint. Artsakh, indeed, has promising prospects for the development of this sphere.

Dear compatriots,

The Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora unshakable triple unity underlies all our victories and accomplishments, and each of us must do the utmost to further cement it.

The Annual telethons held by the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund are amongst the essential platforms of targeting our nationwide potential to the realization of concrete projects and have been proving their efficiency for already а quarter of a century.

I am confident that this time we will also demonstrate cohesion and readiness in making Artsakh prosperous and reinforcing it with consolidated efforts.

On behalf of the Artsakh people, the authorities and myself personally I extend my gratitude to all of you for taking part in this event.

I wish peace, well-being, further success and all the best to worldspread Armenians”.

Central Information Department

of the Office of the ARTSAKH REPUBLIC President