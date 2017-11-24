Revealing “myths” about the Eastern Partnership

As heads of state and government from EU Member States and the six Eastern Partner countries prepare to gather in Brussels on Friday for the 5th Eastern Partnership (EaP) Summit, the event is receiving more and more media interest in the region.

With this in mind, the European External Action Service has developed a factsheet with general “myths” about the EaP. Entitled “Myths about the Eastern Partnership”, the document lists 10 typical misconceptions of this EU initiative which are often spread by some media outlets and organisations.

The EaP was launched in 2009 to promote political association and economic integration between the EU and its six Eastern Partner countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine. Click here for more information about the upcoming EaP summit.