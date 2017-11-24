Felix Tsolakyan and Hakob Hakobyan demand everyone serve, though their sons do not

As we have already informed, government representatives and MPs met with the “For Science Development” initiative members, who are dissatisfied with the limitation of the right to deferment by the law on “Military Service and Status of Servicemen”.

Minister of Education Levon Mkrtchyan also participated in the discussion.

After the discussion, the reporters asked the minister, how he would comment on the fact that the son one of the MP participants has received deferment, has not served, and now this man stands and tells everyone: “you all have to serve”, though his son has not served. Levon Mkrtchyan replied: “How can I comment if I don’t know?”.

This particularly referred to Felix Tsolakyan. Another MP participant Hakob Hakobyan’s son has not served either. Levon Mkrtchyan urged to ask them why their sons have not served. We asked whether how moral it is to demand everyone else to serve if their sons have not served. In reply, the Minister urged not to alter the “good process” they had undertaken through such questions. He said: “I am not aware. I cannot comment until I know the facts”.

As for the students, the Minister said he respects them very much because they are very concerned with the problem and have an ideology.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN