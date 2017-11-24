Government discusses legislative package on removing entertainment clubs from multi-apartment buildings

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a consultation to discuss a package of draft amendments to the law “On Trade and Services” and a number of related laws. It was developed in compliance with the Premier’s instruction to streamline the activities of night clubs and other recreational facilities located within multi-apartment buildings or their immediate vicinity. The speakers noted that for the first time the package suggests introducing into Armenia’s legislation such concepts relating to some widespread leisure facilities providing commercial services, such as “gesture club,” “karaoke” and “discotheque.”

The law clearly states that these facilities, as well as saunas and steam-run bathhouses are subject to restrictions and shall be banned from residential and non-residential premises of multi-apartment buildings. At the same time, given the fact that permits for the provision of such services are granted based on local self-government authorities’ decisions, the law similarly prescribes that the general requirements for installation of such facilities shall be defined by local self-governing bodies.

Prime Minister Karapetyan instructed the package to be finalized and submitted to the Government Staff with the shortest possible delay.