Meeting held on restoration, protection, effective use of Lake Sevan fish resources

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a consultative meeting to discuss the restoration, protection and enhancement of fish resources in Lake Sevan. To begin with, a comprehensive program for the restoration of trout reserves in Lake Sevan and the development of fish farming was reported. It was noted that the main objective of the program is to rehabilitate two subspecies of Sevan Trout and the development of fish farming in Armenia through the effective use of natural resources.

The Prime Minister was provided details of the work done by the Fund for Restoration of Trout Reserves and Fishery Development with a view to taking stock of environmental problems faced in Lake Sevan and its basin, as well as to assess the ecological status of the Lake and replenish the trout reserves (including the release of fry into the Lake).

Reference was also made to the operation of the first ever fry-breeding factory in Armenia with a closed cycle of water flow and an annual capacity of 50 tons, which was commissioned in December 2016. It was noted that the construction of the second unit and the outdoor swimming pools is currently underway. A selection farm and pools for fattening are scheduled for construction. Information was also provided on the results expected from the implementation of the program’s first and second phases, the projected output capacity, jobs and investments.

The Premier noted the importance of continued implementation of the program in terms of both addressing environmental problems and organizing a profitable business. Karen Karapetyan also suggested conducting a relevant analysis and presenting an estimate of the projected capacity, investment schedule, opportunities for cooperation between the State and the private sector, risks and profitability.

During the meeting, a comprehensive program for conservation and effective use of stocks of whitefish and crayfish in Lake Sevan was discussed, the main goal of which, according to the authors of the program, is to ensure the reproduction of fish and crayfish stocks, their protection and effective use, as well as to address the welfare problems of the local population, traditionally engaged in fishing activities. In this context, issues related to the current scheme for selling fish resources and combating illegal fishing were touched upon.

Stressing the need for increased effectiveness in the fight against poaching, Prime Minister Karapetyan said it is necessary to streamline this field. He instructed to finalize the program and provide solutions to the problem.