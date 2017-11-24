Gagik Tsarukyan’s announcement on building new military unit in Artsakh

The annual gathering of “Armenia” pan-Armenian foundation took place. It has a real significance to Artsakh and its people. I have also had my great financial investment in this most important work every year. I have a special attitude towards Artsakh and its people, they are very dear to me and this is the reason why the work in Artsakh implemented by me is continual: financial assistance to the residents of re-inhabited villages, donation of agricultural equipment and machines, huge amounts of money required for the implementation of manifold projects aimed at Artsakh social and economic development. And this time I have decided to undertake another extensive initiative for the sake of Artsakh and its security. I will provide means for building a completely new military unit with all required conditions in Artsakh, inasmuch as the priority issue of all of us should be the sustainability of the security and the provision of peace in Artsakh.

The ground constructions of this military unit are already in process, and the main construction will be launched in Spring. The permanent water supply of that unit will be provided as well. I think, everyone should prove their love towards Artsakh by their deeds. And consequently, for the sake of our Artsakh, let us do every possible thing for the welfare and safety of the second Armenian state.

Gagik Tsarukyan