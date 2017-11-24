Eastern Partnership Declaration signed – formalization on conflicts is general

The joint declaration of Eastern Partnership was signed. It is extensive – it consists of 22 pages.

Let us cite, the formalizations on the problematic 6th point which is problematic for Armenia. “The Summit participants call for renewed efforts to promote the peaceful settlement of unresolved conflicts in the region on the basis of the principles and norms of international law”.

It is also mentioned that the resolution of conflicts, building trust and

good neighbourly relations are essential to economic and social development and cooperation.

The Summit participants welcome efforts and the EU’s strengthened role in conflict resolution and confidence building in the framework or in support of existing agreed negotiating formats and processes, including through field presence, when appropriate.

Anna ISRAELYAN

BRUSSELS

P.S. It appeared on the screens of EU Press Center how Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev is leaving the building. The Armenia-EU agreement is expected to be signed after two hours. After that Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and Federica Mogherina will have a joint press conference.