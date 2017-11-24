Fortunately, pessimistic predictions do not come true: EU-Armenia agreement to be signed

Despite the pessimistic assessments expressed by Yerevan media circles on postponing the implementation of the Armenia-EU agreement, the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement is scheduled to be signed today at 5 p.m. in Brussel time, that is at 8 p.m. in Yerevan time.

There are already rumors about what formulation on conflicts settlement is selected to be in the Declaration. According to the information we possess, it will refer to the support for the formats of conflict resolution and will note about the principles of the international right to settlement.

But meanwhile, the plenary session of the fifth Summit of the Eastern Partnership is underway, which is not being broadcast in the press hall. Instead, it was shown how the heads of states were photographed for the so-called “family photo”. Serzh Sargsyan was in a good mood laughing together with Lithuanian President who was standing next to him.

We also have information on a document already published. The statement of the High Representative of the European Union on the investigation of the use of chemical weapons in Syria has been issued, which expresses regret on the failure of Russia’s veto and the investigation.

Let us note that judging from the questions that the journalists were directing to the summit participants in the morning, the agreement to be signed with Armenia is not a matter of primary concern for the international press. The Irish Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister, Simon Cohen, was mostly being asked about the Brexit, whether he supported the position of Britain or the European Union. There were also many questions about whether Belarus is an important country for the Eastern Partnership.

Anna ISRAELYAN

BRUSSELS