After the final press conference started the ceremony of ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and EU, which started approximately at 7:10 PM, Armenian time.

On the behalf of EU, the agreement signed Federica Mogherini and on behalf of Armenia Edward Nalbandian. The signature was followed by applause.

After the ceremony, Federica Mogherini and Edward Nalbandian hold a press conference.

Anna ISRAELYAN

BRUSSELS