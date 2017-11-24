Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) marks a fresh start for EU-Armenia relations

oday, 24 November 2017, the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the European Union was signed at the occasion of the 5th Eastern Partnership Summit. The Agreement, the first one signed by the EU with an EAEU member country, was thoroughly negotiated for 15 months and initialed in March 2017.

“This is a historic day for EU-Armenia relations, marking a fresh start for deepening and strengthening of relations between partners. This modern, ambitious and comprehensive agreement paves the way to a new era of prosperity, partnership and reforms, and European Friends of Armenia stand ready to ensure its success”, EuFoA Director Diogo Pinto stated.

“CEPA is not an end, but rather the beginning of a new, even more demanding phase. Armenia now has new tools, is better equipped to continue reforms which will ensure that the Armenian state and society become even better, fairer, wealthier and more democratic,” Mr Pinto added.

Implementation of the CEPA will ensure the continuation of reforms undertaken in the past several years, especially in the areas such as rule of law, consolidation of judiciary, development of public and social institutions and good governance.

Taking into account the political and economic interests shared by both sides, the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement provides the framework for stronger cooperation between Armenia and the European Union in different sectors of economy, including energy, transport, environment and trade.

CEPA gives Armenia the opportunity to deepen its ties with the EU and its Member States, and, as the first agreement of that kind, it could serve as an example and a blueprint for EU’s future relations with other countries covered by the wider European Neighbourhood Policy.

Earlier today, an EU – Armenia Aviation Agreement was initialed, creating a wide range of opportunities for better and more intensive air connections between European cities and Armenia, enhancing people-to-people contacts and further increasing economic exchange.

“The next major step in EU-Armenian relations should therefore be visa liberalisation, which would solidify the devotion of both sides to building bridges between societies and encompass the human dimension of this new partnership,” Mr Pinto concluded..