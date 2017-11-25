Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address in connection with the Day of the Public Prosecutor’s Office Worker.

The address runs as follows:

“Dear workers and veterans of the Public Prosecutor’s Office,

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and personally myself I extend my cordial congratulations on your professional holiday – the Day of the Public Prosecutor’s Office Worker.

The Prosecutor’s office is among the important junctions of the state system which work aimed at protection of interests of the state and society, maintaining legitimacy, organization of uncompromising struggle against crime is demanded and of utmost importance for Artsakh, the state that has embarked on the path of democracy. This is the reason that the requirements for the system workers are strict and presuppose a high level of responsibility, professionalism, consistent and principled work.

I am confident that you implement your functions with this very feeling of responsibility.

The problems faced by the system, issues of improving the staff’s working and social conditions are constantly in the spotlight of the state and everything possible will be done further on for their proper solution.

Once again congratulating all of you on this memorable holiday, I wish you great successes in your difficult and responsible service”.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT