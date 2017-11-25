‘Was this media coverage for hungry city?’: Gyumri entrepreneur makes an appeal

As informed, diasporan entrepreneur Christian Geliji, who builds “Sastex” textile factory with the support of Armenian government, has huge amounts of debts to both the owners of construction stores and the workers and artisans working on the construction. His debt to only “M. Metal” LLC director, Mkrtich Hovhannisyan amounts to 11 million and 99.000 AMDs, which has accumulated since June of the current year.

During the interview, Mkrtich Hovhannisyan explained: “I read your article, where “Sastex” company director Nerses assures they will pay the 80% of my debt until the end of this month. I will wait for several days more patiently, if they do not fulfill their promise, I have to make an appeal, the amount of the debt is not a little one, we suffer to earn that money day and night, I am not going to stay silent. I will not also stay silent because our state has done them a great favor: it has provided them with the building of the regional hospital with the surrounding territory free of charge, to make money later on. And as if they do a favor to the people of our city by building a factory, making a promise to open 400 workplaces, if they do not give the money of the workers, the owners of constructions stores of the same city back, is it a favor to the city, or the opposite? They have debts in 90% of Gyumri construction stores, have loaned everything they have taken”, the entrepreneur is offended.

As stated by him, after his public appeal, he has not received any feedback from the officials.

Nune AREVSHATYAN